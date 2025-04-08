APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,117,454 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up about 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $321,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,949,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE STE opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

