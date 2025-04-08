APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 354,459 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 607.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $132,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 95,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.68.

NYSE:ETN opened at $252.67 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.28 and a 200 day moving average of $329.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

