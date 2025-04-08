APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,288,296 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288,296 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $323,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.18. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $208.35 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.