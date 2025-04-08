APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,967,625 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $84,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.