Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 89,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 491,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APGE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $143,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,279,229.87. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,968,439.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.