Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after buying an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AON by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,582,000 after acquiring an additional 960,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.13.

NYSE AON opened at $364.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.06. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

