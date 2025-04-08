Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 378,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,856,000 after purchasing an additional 319,425 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 81,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

