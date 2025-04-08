Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after acquiring an additional 198,292 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $531.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

