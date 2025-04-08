Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Fiserv by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 85,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $198.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.55 and a 200 day moving average of $209.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

