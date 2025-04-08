Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $9,908,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.83 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $674.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $772.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.