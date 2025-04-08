Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,696 shares of company stock worth $59,924,044 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

