Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 4.3 %

LKQ stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.