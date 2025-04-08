Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies makes up 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $43,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

View Our Latest Report on WAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $163,972.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,302,339.06. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.