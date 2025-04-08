AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.67 and its 200-day moving average is $290.34. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.