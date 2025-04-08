AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.22, but opened at $255.05. AppLovin shares last traded at $253.97, with a volume of 1,867,389 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $364,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.