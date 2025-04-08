Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,535 shares during the quarter. SiriusPoint makes up approximately 2.2% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

SiriusPoint stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

