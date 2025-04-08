ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$33.00 by Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$33.00 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.81.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

About ARC Resources

TSE ARX traded down C$0.62 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,304. The firm has a market cap of C$14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.44 and a 52-week high of C$29.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.