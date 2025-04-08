Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,675 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4 %

LSCC opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

