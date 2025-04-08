Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 2.3 %

ECC stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $542.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,001. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

