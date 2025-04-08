Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 350,703 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.