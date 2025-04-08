Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,556 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,556 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 353,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,276,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 143.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 595,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 36,044,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of PACB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 200.40% and a negative return on equity of 42.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at $352,672.96. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

