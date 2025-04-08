Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.