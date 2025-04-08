Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

ARHS opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

