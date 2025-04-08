Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Down 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) fell 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 18,880,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 2,817,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Stock Down 14.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.02 million, a PE ratio of 36,555.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ariana Resources

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 1,783,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($22,787.29). 43.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.