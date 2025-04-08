Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) vs. SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and SilverCrest Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $510.60 million 1.49 $11.42 million $0.04 110.63 SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26

SilverCrest Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Mining. SilverCrest Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aris Mining has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aris Mining and SilverCrest Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98%

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Aris Mining on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

