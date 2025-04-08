Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 218.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after buying an additional 5,429,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,190,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,844,000 after buying an additional 8,175,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,490,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

