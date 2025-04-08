Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ANET traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. 11,767,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129,292. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.2% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 60,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.