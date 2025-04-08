Arista Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 41,980 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average daily volume of 36,766 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. 11,173,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,123,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.