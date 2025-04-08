Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,195.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 76,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. Citizens Jmp lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 32.4 %

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.