Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,195.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 76,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. Citizens Jmp lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 32.4 %
NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.70.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
