Aristides Capital LLC Invests $171,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $19.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Cabaletta Bio Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
