Aristides Capital LLC Invests $171,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $19.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.