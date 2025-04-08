Aristides Capital LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silvaco Group by 111.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,933,191.30. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

SVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Silvaco Group

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

