Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,151,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,103 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.