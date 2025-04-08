Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $4.00 to $0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 10.0 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.89.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

