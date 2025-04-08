Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 23,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 84,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Arqit Quantum Trading Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
