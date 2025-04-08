Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys 2,985 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1,259.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after buying an additional 476,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 203,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,000.53. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POWI

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.