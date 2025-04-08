Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys 4,823 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 233.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 525,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 535,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

