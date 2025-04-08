Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $146,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 5.0 %
LXP stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.95. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $10.57.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 415.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
