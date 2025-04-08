Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $271,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Donaldson Trading Down 1.6 %
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
