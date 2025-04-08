Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 10,989 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

