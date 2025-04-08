Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 631 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $459.50 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.03.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.67.

View Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.