Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Price Performance
Shares of WD stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 84.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Walker & Dunlop Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.
