Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.64.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.6 %
TEAM stock opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $1,934,145.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,312,164.80. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,981 shares of company stock valued at $71,384,361. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Read More
