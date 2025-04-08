Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.6 %

TEAM stock opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $1,934,145.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,312,164.80. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,981 shares of company stock valued at $71,384,361. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

