ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 91,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,116,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $564.56 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 724,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ATRenew by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 472,322 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.