AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 889,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $614,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.9 %

ATRC stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.65. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

