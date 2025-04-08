Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. 66,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.