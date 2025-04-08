Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.12 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.39 ($0.07). 55,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 116,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Aura Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £95.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11,705.39 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

