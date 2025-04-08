Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $243.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.01 and a 200-day moving average of $288.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

