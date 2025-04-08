AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 20.0% increase from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of AJOT stock opened at GBX 153.17 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £209.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.55.

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 2.21 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. AVI Japan Opportunity had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 94.99%.

About AVI Japan Opportunity

An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI will leverage its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

