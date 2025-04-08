AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Announces Earnings Results

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.21 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 94.99%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Price Performance

Shares of AJOT opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.55. The company has a market capitalization of £201.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Get AVI Japan Opportunity alerts:

About AVI Japan Opportunity

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI will leverage its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.