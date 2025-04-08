Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading 10.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 11,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Avidian Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$912,548.16, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

